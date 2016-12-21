Garth Brooks and Toby Keith make Forbes' list of World's Highest-Paid Musicians of 2016
Garth Brooks performs at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Jan. 9, 2015. Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman Archives Venerable country music stars and Oklahoma natives Garth Brooks and Toby Keith have earned spots on Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Musicians of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|SeekTruth
|16,980
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Fri
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim...
|Thu
|Basantvimalsharma
|1
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu...
|Dec 21
|mannafromwhere
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC