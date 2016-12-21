Garth Brooks and Toby Keith make Forbes' list of World's Highest-Paid Musicians of 2016

Garth Brooks performs at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Jan. 9, 2015. Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman Archives Venerable country music stars and Oklahoma natives Garth Brooks and Toby Keith have earned spots on Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Musicians of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.