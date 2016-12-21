Former Oklahoma House speaker approve...

Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settlement in sexual harassment case

There are 2 comments on the NewsOK.com story from Friday, titled Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settlement in sexual harassment case. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Former House Speaker Jeff Hickman listens to officials from The GEO Group during a committee hearing on an interim study looking at both the integration of private prisons and drug treatment and education programs to reduce recidivism at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Photo by Paul B. Southerland, The Oklahoman Former House Speaker Jeff Hickman approved in his last days in that position the confidential settlement to a former legislative assistant who claimed she was wrongfully terminated for reporting sexual harassment, newly released records showed Thursday.

ellatin

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Friday
Settling in secret was the best thing to do. Otherwise, she'd been permanently terminated as retaliation is Okie's middle name.

Now they'll pass the Bishop law that no one will enforce...just to say they've done something about it.
Extasy1665

Oslo, Norway

#2 Friday
