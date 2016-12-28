Explosion at Oklahoma aerospace manufacturer injures two employees
Fire officials say the building appears to be a total loss, which is a major hit to the town of Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|20 min
|SeekTruth
|16,992
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|2 hr
|serial theif
|1
|My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology
|9 hr
|sorryoops
|1
|Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase
|Tue
|edukite
|3
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|Mon
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Dec 23
|Extasy1665
|2
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Dec 23
|mannafromtheground
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC