Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Remembers the Legends We Lost in 2016 with Kevin Daly
On this very special episode of Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, Rob and Kevin take a look back at some of the great artists who made their final exit in 2016. From FOLLIES' John McMartin to FANNY's Florence Henderson to THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Charmian Carr , Behind the Curtain celebrates their lives and legacies.
