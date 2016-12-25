Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Remembers the Legends We Lost in 2016 with Kevin Daly

On this very special episode of Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, Rob and Kevin take a look back at some of the great artists who made their final exit in 2016. From FOLLIES' John McMartin to FANNY's Florence Henderson to THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Charmian Carr , Behind the Curtain celebrates their lives and legacies.

