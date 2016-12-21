Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers

Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials ...

Oklahoma has long had some of the most restrictive ballot access laws in the nation, and we have generally supported efforts to reform the system so more third party candidates can compete here. Still, those changes should be accomplished through the democratic process, not via court edict, which is why we're pleased a judge has rejected a legal challenge filed by two minor presidential candidates.

