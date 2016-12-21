DHS attorneys may speed up adoptions -
A new initiative is in place to more quickly and efficiently finalize adoptions for children in foster care who are legally free. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services legal division has created an adoption unit whose sole function is to assist prospective adoptive parents as they manage and finalize the adoption process for children in state custody.
