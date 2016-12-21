Christmas Miracle Comes True For Okla...

Christmas Miracle Comes True For Oklahoma Teen

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A 17-year-old Drummond High School student, who was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident on Halloween in Garfield County, was free to go home Tuesday from Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital. William Wallace was the front seat passenger in a sedan being driven by a classmate a few miles west of Waukomis, when Wallace's mother Tiffany said a Dodge Ram pickup truck failed to yield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 37 min SeekTruth 16,975
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... 7 hr redadair 1
News Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res... 7 hr redadair 1
News Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu... 23 hr mannafromwhere 1
News New Video Shows Joe Mixon's Interrogation Tue wherethebeef 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Tue frickin 1
News In Police Interview, Mixon Says Molitor Hits "L... Tue sissypunch 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,901

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC