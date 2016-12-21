Christmas Miracle Comes True For Oklahoma Teen

A 17-year-old Drummond High School student, who was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident on Halloween in Garfield County, was free to go home Tuesday from Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital. William Wallace was the front seat passenger in a sedan being driven by a classmate a few miles west of Waukomis, when Wallace's mother Tiffany said a Dodge Ram pickup truck failed to yield.

