Budget woes overshadowed Oklahoma's p...

Budget woes overshadowed Oklahoma's political landscape in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt and Gov. Mary Fallin attend a law enforcement support rally in October. [AP file photo] Ted Cruz won Oklahoma's Republican presidential primary, but Donald Trump was the big political story this year as excitement generated by his visits to State Fair Park and the Cox Convention Center proved a harbinger of the enthusiasm that would sweep him to victory on Election Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr SeekTruth 16,991
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - 4 hr viewpointseoglendale 1
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Dec 23 mannafromtheground 1
News Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim... Dec 22 Basantvimalsharma 1
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res... Dec 22 redadair 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,637

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC