Budget woes overshadowed Oklahoma's political landscape in 2016
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt and Gov. Mary Fallin attend a law enforcement support rally in October. [AP file photo] Ted Cruz won Oklahoma's Republican presidential primary, but Donald Trump was the big political story this year as excitement generated by his visits to State Fair Park and the Cox Convention Center proved a harbinger of the enthusiasm that would sweep him to victory on Election Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|SeekTruth
|16,991
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|4 hr
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Dec 23
|Extasy1665
|2
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Dec 23
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim...
|Dec 22
|Basantvimalsharma
|1
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC