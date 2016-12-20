Bodies of two people discovered insid...

Bodies of two people discovered inside Elgin home

Investigators say they are waiting on an autopsy to determine their next step after the bodies of two people were found inside an Oklahoma home. On Dec. 17, the Elgin Police Department asked the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation for help investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in the 1200 block of Cypress.

