2 Hurt in Explosion at Northern Oklahoma Manufacturing Plant

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the ICES Corporation plant in Cleveland, about 80 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. Cleveland Fire Chief Ryan Murray says both workers were conscious and talking after the blast, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

