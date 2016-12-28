15-year-old Oklahoma boy saves neighb...

15-year-old Oklahoma boy saves neighbors from burning home

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Lawton home had just caught fire when 15-year-old Jordan Bland ran over to help get his neighbors out of the burning home. "I was panicking honestly," Bland told KSWO .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 46 min SeekTruth 16,995
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... 6 hr cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves 8 hr serial theif 1
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology 15 hr sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase Tue edukite 3
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - Mon viewpointseoglendale 1
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,035

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC