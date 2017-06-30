Young man's overdose leads to gifts of life for 2 Ohio women
In this May 18, 2017, photo, Karen Goodwin sits on her front porch in Deerfield, Ohio. Adam Shay died too young of a heroin overdose at age 21. But his thoughtfulness to have checked the box as an organ donor on his driver's license led to gifts of life for two Ohio women.
