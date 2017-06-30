Urbana project wins Ohio Historic Pre...

Urbana project wins Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits

The Ohio Development Services Agency recently awarded $34,977,855 in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits to 30 new applicants planning to rehabilitate 36 historic buildings. Together, the projects are expected to leverage approximately $523,148,620 in private investments in 13 communities.

