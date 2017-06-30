The General Assembly flubs Ohio budge...

The General Assembly flubs Ohio budget tests on Medicaid, wind energy: Thomas Suddes

13 hrs ago

Lynn Rodemann and James Hosticka, pictured in their home on Cleveland's West Side, are two of the 100,000 Cuyahoga County residents who have received health care coverage under the 2014 expansion of Medicaid eligibility in Ohio -- a program Ohio lawmakers sought effectively to end with state budget language that Gov. John Kasich just vetoed. Lynn Rodemann and James Hosticka, pictured in their home on Cleveland's West Side, are two of the 100,000 Cuyahoga County residents who have received health care coverage under the 2014 expansion of Medicaid eligibility in Ohio -- a program Ohio lawmakers sought effectively to end with state budget language that Gov. John Kasich just vetoed.

Chicago, IL

