Syrian refugee finds his place at Ohio shoe repair shop

In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, Bassam Osman, 36, works at the Clarence Howell Shoe Repair in Cincinnati Osman is a Syrian refugee who came to Cincinnati with his family in July of 2016 by Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio. Though Osman doesn't speak English and Clarence Howell, 78, doesn't speak Arabic, they share a deep bond and communicate through hand gestures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.