Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system. According to Reader, an investigation by the Pike County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force uncovered a drug trafficking ring being directed by Richard Smith, an inmate inside an Ohio prison.
