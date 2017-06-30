Plea deal discussed for ex-Ohio cop w...

Plea deal discussed for ex-Ohio cop who fatally shot motorist: lawyers

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Lawyers on both sides in the trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot a black motorist and whose two cases ended in mistrials said on Wednesday they previously discussed a plea agreement. Officer Ray Tensing was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, but the juries at both trials, including one last month, could not agree on a verdict.

