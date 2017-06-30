Ohio's Republican senator to visit drug recovery center
Ohio's Republican senator plans to tour a drug recovery center in suburban Cincinnati after voicing opposition to proposed legislation to overhaul Barack Obama's health care law because of concerns about the impact on drug treatment. Second-term Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican from neighboring West Virginia, issued a joint statement last week against the proposed legislation's cuts to Medicaid.
