Ohio's GOP senator says health care bill needs more changes
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, listens during a roundtable discussion with former addiction recovery clients and current employees at the Adams Recovery Center for Women, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Cincinnati. Portman discussed the importance of increased funding for addiction treatment and efforts to combat the ovoid epidemic in Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug overdoses in weird locations, another sign...
|18 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|2
|Black Power or White Power
|21 hr
|Ron
|1
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|Tue
|Free Pizza 4 U
|41
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|Jun 30
|huntcoyotes
|38
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Jun 30
|Big Johnson
|8
|RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U....
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method
|Jun 29
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC