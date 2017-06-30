Ohio trucker dead after rig crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike

An Ohio man is dead after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed and went off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and into some woods. Pennsylvania State Police say 61-year-old Ralph Baker, of Parma, was eastbound when the truck went off the right side of the road in Penn Township just after mile marker 61. The truck rode along the guide rail for more than 200 feet then veered into the woods when the rail ended.

