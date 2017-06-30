Ohio EPA: Berea water safe to drink Read Story Tyler Carey
After initial concerns, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has determined Berea's water treatment plant is "presently in compliance with state and federal lead levels." The city announced the detection of lead in the water earlier this week, after routine tests shows two samples above the acceptable amount required for safe drinking.
