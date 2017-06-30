Ohio commission on criminal justice reform ends with no changes to grand jury process
An Ohio commission tasked with modernizing the state's constitution ended without adopting recommendations to reform the state's grand jury process. The Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission , at its final meeting, did not consider two proposals from a judicial committee to place an independent lawyer in the grand jury proceedings and to make some grand jury transcripts available to defendants, according to the committee's final report released this week.
