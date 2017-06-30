Ohio 26 mins ago 9:33 p.m.Ohio GOP looks to overturn multiple John Kasich vetoes, not just Medicaid

Ohio 26 mins ago 9:33 p.m.Ohio GOP lo...

Ohio GOP looks to overturn multiple John Kasich vetoes, not just Medicaid

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks with the Enquirer editorial board at the Cincinnati Enquirer building in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, April 10, 2017. COLUMBUS After years of increasing tension, Ohio's GOP lawmakers finally appear poised to override fellow Republican Gov. John Kasich's vetoes not just once, but many times.

