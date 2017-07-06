No Medicaid expansion freeze called a...

No Medicaid expansion freeze called a win for OhioansPolicy Matters...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Ohio House of Representatives today overrode 11 of Gov. John Kasich's vetoes to the recently approved state budget bill, but the overrides did not include the freeze on Medicaid expansion that would have deprived hundreds of thousands of Ohioans of health care coverage. "We applaud the state representatives who stood with low-income Ohioans and maintained access to this crucial program," said Wendy Patton, senior director of Policy Matters Ohio's state fiscal project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... 17 hr Rudi 3
News Drug overdoses in weird locations, another sign... Jul 5 Mitt s Santorum S... 2
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... Jul 4 Free Pizza 4 U 36
News Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ... Jun 30 huntcoyotes 38
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Jun 30 Pam 7
News RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U.... Jun 29 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method Jun 29 Reality Speaks 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 282,312,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC