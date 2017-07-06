No Medicaid expansion freeze called a win for OhioansPolicy Matters...
The Ohio House of Representatives today overrode 11 of Gov. John Kasich's vetoes to the recently approved state budget bill, but the overrides did not include the freeze on Medicaid expansion that would have deprived hundreds of thousands of Ohioans of health care coverage. "We applaud the state representatives who stood with low-income Ohioans and maintained access to this crucial program," said Wendy Patton, senior director of Policy Matters Ohio's state fiscal project.
