Man admitted slaying, dismemberment, shot self
An Ohio coroner says a Cleveland man who was confronted by police killed himself after confessing that he had killed and dismembered another man whose remains were found in a trash bin. The Lorain County coroner, Stephen Evans, said Hector Diaz shot himself early Sunday morning after an investigation led police to him at an apartment building in Lorain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|Jul 1
|Faguely1
|39
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|Jun 30
|huntcoyotes
|38
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Jun 30
|Big Johnson
|8
|RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U....
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method
|Jun 29
|Reality Speaks
|2
|ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr...
|Jun 29
|Big Johnson
|2
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 28
|ohiogoat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC