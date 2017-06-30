Despite rhetoric, few low-income Ohio...

Despite rhetoric, few low-income Ohioans will see income tax cuts in bill

12 hrs ago

Despite rhetoric from GOP lawmakers about cutting taxes for the poor, the vast majority of low-income Ohioans will see no income-tax changes in the new two-year budget that Gov. John Kasich signed Friday. During floor speeches last week, no fewer than three Republican senators mentioned that the new two-year budget cuts taxes for the lowest-earning Ohioans - though the vast majority of those Ohioans already pay no income tax.

Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

