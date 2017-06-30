Despite rhetoric, few low-income Ohioans will see income tax cuts in bill
Despite rhetoric from GOP lawmakers about cutting taxes for the poor, the vast majority of low-income Ohioans will see no income-tax changes in the new two-year budget that Gov. John Kasich signed Friday. During floor speeches last week, no fewer than three Republican senators mentioned that the new two-year budget cuts taxes for the lowest-earning Ohioans - though the vast majority of those Ohioans already pay no income tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|Sat
|Faguely1
|39
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|Fri
|huntcoyotes
|38
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Big Johnson
|8
|RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U....
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method
|Jun 29
|Reality Speaks
|2
|ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr...
|Jun 29
|Big Johnson
|2
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 28
|ohiogoat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC