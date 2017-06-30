Coroner closes investigation into 8-y...

Coroner closes investigation into 8-year-old boy's suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

In a Friday, May 12, 2017 file photo, parents and other demonstrators hold signs against bullying and in memory of Gabriel Taye, an 8-year-old boy who killed himself in January 2017, outside the elementary school in Cincinnati. Hamilton County's coroner issued a statement Thursday July 6, 2017, saying a review of additional investigative information regarding Gabriel Taye found nothing that would alter the death certificate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... 11 hr Rudi 3
News Drug overdoses in weird locations, another sign... Wed Mitt s Santorum S... 2
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... Jul 4 Free Pizza 4 U 36
News Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ... Jun 30 huntcoyotes 38
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Jun 30 Pam 7
News RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U.... Jun 29 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method Jun 29 Reality Speaks 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,853 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC