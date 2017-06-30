After 47 Vetoes on the Budget, Ohio Lawmakers Expect Work to Carry Over to Fourth of July
The 4th of July celebrations are taking place throughout the state, but Ohio lawmakers are unlikely to truly be taking a break. That's because Gov. John Kasich vetoed 47 items when he signed Ohio's two-year budget Friday.
