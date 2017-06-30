A prescription for health care reform that won't make Ohioans...
As a physician specializing in HIV medicine, I see patients every day who can't take their health, or their health care coverage, for granted. Their ability to stay healthy and fight off serious and life-threatening infections depends on seeing their medical provider a few times a year and on daily uninterrupted access to drugs that cost more than most.
