Zamboni driver helps rescue man suffering cardiac arrest
Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque. Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|56 min
|McDonald Con Drum...
|26
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|21 hr
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Sun
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC