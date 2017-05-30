YPD Officer accused of having sex with a child is placed on leave
A Youngstown Police Officer is now on unpaid leave following a 10-count indictment for a sex crime against a child. Up until seven months ago he was also an assistant girls track coach at Ursuline High School and that's where an allegation of "past" sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old student surfaced seven years after it allegedly happened.
