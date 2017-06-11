Would-be medical marijuana growers seek sites in NW Ohio
The scramble is on for medical marijuana cultivation rights in Ohio, as the deadline approaches for state licenses to grow the medicinal form of the drug under the state's new regulations. Scant official information is available about where potential grow sites could be.
