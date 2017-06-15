Woman dies in two-car collisionDriver, 53, failed to yield at...

Authorities said Patricia Likes-Slempa, 53, died from injuries in a crash at Ohio 412 and County Road 294 in Townsend Township, according to the Fremont post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. Ms. Likes-Slempa was traveling south at about 8 a.m. on County Road 294 when she failed to yield at the intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.