Witness says slain Ohio man's car moved after police gunshot

A prosecution witness insisted Friday in a police officer's murder retrial she heard a gunshot before the car driven by an unarmed black motorist moved. Alicia Napier took the stand during the second day of testimony in defendant Ray Tensing's case to tell about what she saw and heard as she was getting her two small children situated inside her car parked near the shooting scene.

