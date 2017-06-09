Witness says slain Ohio man's car moved after police gunshot
A prosecution witness insisted Friday in a police officer's murder retrial she heard a gunshot before the car driven by an unarmed black motorist moved. Alicia Napier took the stand during the second day of testimony in defendant Ray Tensing's case to tell about what she saw and heard as she was getting her two small children situated inside her car parked near the shooting scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ...
|21 hr
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Fri
|Las Cruces Retiree
|81
|Police search for man accused of trafficking To...
|Fri
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Jun 8
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|Jun 6
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC