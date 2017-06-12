Watch Ohio State QB commit Emory Jones work out for Urban Meyer, Ryan Day at Buckeyes camp
Emory Jones, the five-star prospect from Georgia who has been committed to the Buckeyes for nearly a year, was in Columbus over the weekend and threw in front of his future coaches during the team's final one-day position camp. Meyer has seen Jones throw plenty of times, but for Day it was another opportunity to connect with his future quarterback and work on a relationship that started this spring when Day was hired to replace Tim Beck.
