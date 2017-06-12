Video expert to take stand again in O...

Video expert to take stand again in Ohio officer's retrial

3 hrs ago

Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, left, comfort each other as video of the shooting is played during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, has said he thought DuBose was trying to kill him with his car, prompting Tensing to open fire to stop the threat.

