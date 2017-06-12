Video expert to take stand again in Ohio officer's retrial
Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, left, comfort each other as video of the shooting is played during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, has said he thought DuBose was trying to kill him with his car, prompting Tensing to open fire to stop the threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ...
|33 min
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|6 hr
|vwo
|4
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|21 hr
|whooooooooooooooooo
|3
|Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards
|23 hr
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Jun 9
|Las Cruces Retiree
|81
|Police search for man accused of trafficking To...
|Jun 9
|Reality Speaks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC