Victims identified in semi crash in Ohio Read Story Bethanni Williams

ROLLERSVILLE - Three Louisville, Kentucky, residents were killed and another person was injured Friday morning when their car tried to pass traffic on U.S. 6 near Rollersville and was struck head-on by a semi-trailer, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. Four people were in the 2013 Dodge Avenger when it was hit by a 2016 Freightliner semi-trailer, west of Helena, at 7:45 a.m. The car's driver, 21-year-old Matthew Bramel, 19-year-old front seat passenger Shelby Johnson, and a 25-year-old back-seat passenger Cody Nelson were pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said in a news release.

