Victims identified in semi crash in O...

Victims identified in semi crash in Ohio Read Story Bethanni Williams

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

ROLLERSVILLE - Three Louisville, Kentucky, residents were killed and another person was injured Friday morning when their car tried to pass traffic on U.S. 6 near Rollersville and was struck head-on by a semi-trailer, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. Four people were in the 2013 Dodge Avenger when it was hit by a 2016 Freightliner semi-trailer, west of Helena, at 7:45 a.m. The car's driver, 21-year-old Matthew Bramel, 19-year-old front seat passenger Shelby Johnson, and a 25-year-old back-seat passenger Cody Nelson were pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Jun 20 McDonald CON Drum... 16
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside Jun 20 ftw 3
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) Jun 19 Reality Speaks 195
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Jun 18 Campfire song 2
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) Jun 18 Backroom healthcare 148
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Jun 17 Solarman 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,963 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC