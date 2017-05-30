Trump to push for overhauling roads, bridges, air traffic
In this May 19, 2017, photo, a man works on the Southern Nevada portion of U.S. Interstate 11 near Boulder City, Nev. President Donald Trump is planning a major push next week to promote a $1 trillion rebuilding of the nation's roads and bridges as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House controversies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|7 hr
|EMMETT TILL
|6
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Thu
|whooooo
|4
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|Jun 1
|Lighton
|1
|Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
|May 31
|Daren Meddock
|1
|White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|95
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 31
|whooooo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC