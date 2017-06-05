Trump rebuffs bipartisanship, banks on base to tame turmoil
President Donald Trump attends a roundtable on infrastructure at the Department of Transportation, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. Faced with the under-oath allegations of ex-FBI Director James Comey and the steady creep of congressional investigations, Trump's response this week was aimed squarely at rallying his most dedicated supporters to his side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ...
|Fri
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Fri
|Las Cruces Retiree
|81
|Police search for man accused of trafficking To...
|Fri
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Jun 8
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|Jun 6
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC