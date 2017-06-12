To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbie...

To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strange, sad trip

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Over and over, Otto Warmbier apologized and begged - at first calmly, then choking up and finally in tears - to be reunited with his family. North Korean officials seated at long tables watched impassively, with cameras rolling and journalists taking notes, as the adventuresome, accomplished 21-year-old college student from suburban Cincinnati talked animatedly about the "severe crime" that had put him there: trying to take a propaganda banner for someone back home, supposedly in return for a used car and to impress a semi-secret society he wanted to join, and all under the supposed direction of the U.S. government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) 1 hr Don 194
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs 1 hr Campfire song 2
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside 2 hr Big Johnson 1
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 2 hr Kept by the county 19
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) 15 hr Backroom healthcare 148
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Sat Solarman 1
News No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ... Jun 13 Trump Is Your POTUS 8
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC