There's an ongoing terrorist attack in Ohio

There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled There's an ongoing terrorist attack in Ohio. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

There is an ongoing terrorist attack happening in Ohio. It has nothing to do with the Islamic State or political anarchists.

Faguely1

Indianapolis, IN

#1 8 hrs ago
These drug addicts are bankrupting the cities. What's going to happen when services (ambulance, fire) have to be cut for everyone? Unpaid hospital bills by addicts are driving up health care costs for everyone.
Chicago, IL

