There's an ongoing terrorist attack in Ohio
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled There's an ongoing terrorist attack in Ohio. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
There is an ongoing terrorist attack happening in Ohio. It has nothing to do with the Islamic State or political anarchists.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
These drug addicts are bankrupting the cities. What's going to happen when services (ambulance, fire) have to be cut for everyone? Unpaid hospital bills by addicts are driving up health care costs for everyone.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|7 hr
|Faguely1
|39
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|20 hr
|huntcoyotes
|38
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Big Johnson
|8
|RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U....
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method
|Thu
|Reality Speaks
|2
|ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr...
|Thu
|Big Johnson
|2
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Wed
|ohiogoat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC