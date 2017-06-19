The Latest: North Korea detainee mourned at Ohio funeral
The Latest on the death of a U.S. college student who was held by North Korea : Mourners have paid their respects to an American college student who was detained in North Korea for over a year and died shortly after being returned home to Ohio in a coma. About 2,000 people packed into a school for Otto Warmbier's funeral Thursday in Wyoming, near Cincinnati.
