The Latest: No conclusion yet on US s...

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

The Latest on the death of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier after months of detention in North Korea : A coroner hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after he was released from North Korea in a coma. Hamilton County's Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco's office said Tuesday that only an external examination was performed on Otto Warmbier's body, per his family's request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 16 hr McDonald CON Drum... 16
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside Tue ftw 3
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) Mon Reality Speaks 195
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Sun Campfire song 2
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) Jun 18 Backroom healthcare 148
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Jun 17 Solarman 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC