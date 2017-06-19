The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death
The Latest on the death of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier after months of detention in North Korea : A coroner hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after he was released from North Korea in a coma. Hamilton County's Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco's office said Tuesday that only an external examination was performed on Otto Warmbier's body, per his family's request.
