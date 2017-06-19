The Latest: Mistrial declared in Ohio...

The Latest: Mistrial declared in Ohio cop's murder retrial

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

An Ohio judge has declared another mistrial after the jury said it was deadlocked in the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the fatal traffic stop shooting of an unarmed black motorist. The Hamilton County jury had deliberated some 30 hours over five days after getting the case Monday.

