The Latest: Judge issues ruling restr...

The Latest: Judge issues ruling restricting media access

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys are expected to start questioning prospective jurors Tuesday, May 30, 2017, for the murder retrial of Tensing, a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... 3 hr ardith 4
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... 11 hr whooooo 4
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Thu Lighton 1
News Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape Wed Daren Meddock 1
News White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14) Wed Lottery Traitors ... 95
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) Wed Lottery Traitors ... 7
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... Wed whooooo 5
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC