The Latest: Judge issues ruling restricting media access
In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys are expected to start questioning prospective jurors Tuesday, May 30, 2017, for the murder retrial of Tensing, a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|3 hr
|ardith
|4
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|11 hr
|whooooo
|4
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|Thu
|Lighton
|1
|Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
|Wed
|Daren Meddock
|1
|White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors ...
|95
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors ...
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|Wed
|whooooo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC