The Latest: Governor, senator mourn death of freed student

The Latest on the death of an American college student days after he was freed from North Korea in a coma : Ohio Gov. John Kasich is mourning the death of an American college student who was released by North Korea days ago in a coma. The Republican governor says Monday's death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier underscores the "evil, oppressive" nature of the North Korean regime and its disregard for human life.

