The Latest: Governor, senator mourn death of freed student
The Latest on the death of an American college student days after he was freed from North Korea in a coma : Ohio Gov. John Kasich is mourning the death of an American college student who was released by North Korea days ago in a coma. The Republican governor says Monday's death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier underscores the "evil, oppressive" nature of the North Korean regime and its disregard for human life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|1 hr
|ftw
|3
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|6 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|21
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Sun
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC