The Latest: Governor, senator mourn d...

The Latest: Governor, senator mourn death of freed student

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Latest on the death of an American college student days after he was freed from North Korea in a coma : Ohio Gov. John Kasich is mourning the death of an American college student who was released by North Korea days ago in a coma. The Republican governor says Monday's death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier underscores the "evil, oppressive" nature of the North Korean regime and its disregard for human life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside 1 hr ftw 3
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 6 hr McDonald Con Drum... 21
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) 10 hr Reality Speaks 195
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Sun Campfire song 2
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) Sun Backroom healthcare 148
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Jun 17 Solarman 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC