The Latest: AFL-CIO pushing to kill Senate bill outright
CIO President Richard Trumka says the labor organization is running ad and social media campaigns in five key states kill the stalled Senate health care bill outright. Trumka told reporters in a conference call Wednesday that the bill would deprive millions of working people of health insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|5 hr
|Reality Speaks
|38
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|6 hr
|ohiogoat
|2
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Tue
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|10
|Gangs allegedly moving to Pike County
|Tue
|El Kabong fka Mr-...
|2
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Jun 20
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Reality Speaks
|195
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC