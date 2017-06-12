Solar plant to provide 80 percent of ...

Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoola s power

There are 1 comment on the Whiznews.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoola s power. In it, Whiznews.com reports that:

The solar array is being developed for Federal Hocking High School in Stewart in southeast Ohio over the next 18 months. Geoff Greenfield is the founder of Third Sun Solar in Athens County that's building the array.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Solarman

Prescott, AZ

#1 19 hrs ago
"An Ohio school hopes to generate 80 percent of its electricity through a new solar plant."

This particular article is light on what is expected from the installed system. Other articles are stating from 3 to 5 MWh of power generation a day. If you look at sites like www.bluepacificsolar.com you can actually purchase a three phase 273 KWh peak commercial generation system. For 1.3 million dollars you could put in enough of these systems to meet or exceed the 5MWh plant. With the ITC of 30% it would cost about $910K for parts. Tax monies for electric bills or tax monies for education?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 1 hr Truth teller 17
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) 2 hr Backroom healthcare 148
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Jun 13 Allen 1
News No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ... Jun 13 Trump Is Your POTUS 8
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Jun 12 whooooooooooooooooo 3
News Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards Jun 12 Reality Speaks 3
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 7
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC