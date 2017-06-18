Sarah Clapper is Miss Ohio

Sarah Clapper is Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper, 22, of Columbus was crowned Miss Ohio 2017 on Saturday night at the Renaissance Theatre. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2sFU2v5 Miss Clayland Sarah Clapper was crowned 2017 Miss Ohio by outgoing 2016 Miss Ohio Alice Magoto on Saturday evening at the Renaissance Theatre during the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program.

