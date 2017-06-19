Remembering the seven USS Fitzgerald sailors

The U.S. Navy released the names of seven sailors killed after a ship collision near Japan. Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin.

